DaBaby revealed the release date of his next project on Instagram with a post also revealing the title and cover artwork. It’s called Blame It On Baby and it’s dropping this Friday, April 17. The cover jabs lightly at the unusual context for the project’s release, with an image of DaBaby wearing a protective mask and looking away from the camera, his head covered by a camouflage print durag (a nod to our collective inability to get to the barber — a lot of us are wearing our durags a lot more lately).

DaBaby has been teasing the new project since early this year, when he recapped his wild 2019 with the documentary-style music video for “Shut Up.” Although his promotional run was nearly derailed by yet another “fighting in the club” controversy in which he struck a woman who got too close seeking a photo, he quickly got back to business in the wake of his subsequent apology.

He previewed his first single “My Way” showing off a new flow on Instagram before releasing the cinematic video for the song while helping Lil Yachty promote his own comeback project with the flippant video for “Oprah’s Bank Account.” Now, it appears the fast-churning precedent he set by releasing two full-length projects in 2019 continues with his new project.

Blame It On Baby is due 4/17 on Interscope.