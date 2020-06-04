Getty Image
DaBaby Draws Criticism For Posting A Chick-Fil-A Bag

Thanks in part to social media, many things that would have been considered non-controversial in the past have now been given greater meaning. More access to information — and the need to project the right “brand” — means almost everything is politicized, from the music we listen to, to the food we eat. DaBaby is finding that out now, as a recent post of his on Twitter has many fans crying “fowl.”

The North Carolina rapper probably didn’t mean to make any political statements when he posted himself cuddling up with a freshly-bought bag of Chick-Fil-A on Wednesday, but thanks to increased awareness of the restaurant’s founders’ political donation history, there are many in the hip-hop community who consider the chicken shack persona non grata (Kanye notwithstanding). Those fans let DaBaby hear about it in their replies to his post, calling him out for “supporting” the brand — especially at such a sensitive time when protests against police brutality continue across the nation.

DaBaby responded to the backlash, wondering whether his critics were just bored and joking that “I ain’t know n****s couldn’t eat Chick-Fil-A during the protests,” setting off another round of angry replies from his followers.

See DaBaby’s original post, the responses to it, and his eventual reaction above.

