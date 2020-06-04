Thanks in part to social media, many things that would have been considered non-controversial in the past have now been given greater meaning. More access to information — and the need to project the right “brand” — means almost everything is politicized, from the music we listen to, to the food we eat. DaBaby is finding that out now, as a recent post of his on Twitter has many fans crying “fowl.”

The North Carolina rapper probably didn’t mean to make any political statements when he posted himself cuddling up with a freshly-bought bag of Chick-Fil-A on Wednesday, but thanks to increased awareness of the restaurant’s founders’ political donation history, there are many in the hip-hop community who consider the chicken shack persona non grata (Kanye notwithstanding). Those fans let DaBaby hear about it in their replies to his post, calling him out for “supporting” the brand — especially at such a sensitive time when protests against police brutality continue across the nation.

Definitely bad publicity my guy. You beat up everything but racism and police brutality. https://t.co/KsBzZx016y — Meka VandrΩss 🐶💉⚡️ (@Meka_Lullaby) June 3, 2020

I’m begging y’all at this point to read the room likeee https://t.co/14bU0H9yxC — ARIYANA | IMPELISH (@AriTheOracle) June 3, 2020

Next time you get arrested because you can’t keep your hands to yourself aint nobody coming to help you. You show absolutely no respect towards protestors and George Floyd. — austin (@CaliforniaDRV) June 3, 2020

Real talk, we don’t want to see your chick fil a on the TL right now…🤷🏽‍♀️. It’s a lot going on in the World right now if you didn’t know. — Aaliyah Anthony (@AaliyahAnthony7) June 3, 2020

Why are you still supporting them? They were outed for Trump support… they’re wearing blue lives matter….i loved them too but big dawg they gotta go — magnifique. ✨ (@hawt_tee) June 3, 2020

Is that a Trump donation Mr. Baby? — solo (@bulfromphilly) June 3, 2020

DaBaby responded to the backlash, wondering whether his critics were just bored and joking that “I ain’t know n****s couldn’t eat Chick-Fil-A during the protests,” setting off another round of angry replies from his followers.

Damn I ain’t know niggas couldn’t eat chic fila during the protests 😂 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 3, 2020

Y’all be bored as hell on this bitch huh ? — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 3, 2020

Read the room — h (@hayatelseedd) June 3, 2020

They gave millions to trumps campaign pic.twitter.com/3bBLoHACBC — Johnny Davis #blacklivesmatter (@Johnnybravo27_) June 3, 2020

Exactly, imma need a list of where I can’t eat bc I can’t keep up with all this. And pls don’t let my favs be on the list 🙏🏾 — Teanna (@Browneyez0175) June 3, 2020

See DaBaby’s original post, the responses to it, and his eventual reaction above.