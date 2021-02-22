Over the weekend, DaBaby and Jojo Siwa trended on Twitter as music fans were baffled by the rapper’s reference to the teen pop star in his freestyle over SpotEmGottem’s viral hit “Beat Box.” The lyric in question revived the once-popular hashtag punchline style — always a dangerous proposition, considering even Ludacris still hasn’t recovered from that same lyrical faux pas — to diss an imagined rival. However, the wording seemingly left his meaning ambiguous enough that some fans believed he was dissing the colorful young singer, prompting a flurry of dismayed memes and comparisons between the two entertainers.

Eventually, DaBaby himself entered the discussion to clear the air, calling the whole incident a misunderstanding by fans. “I love Twitter bruh,” he joked in a tweet responding to the frenzy. He further elaborated in a tweet directed to Siwa herself, “My 3-year-old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you. Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads. All love on my end shawty, Keep shining!”

He also leveraged “Siwa” into a homonym for another joke. “I don’t ‘Siwa’ they so mad,” DaBaby cracked. Now, that’s wordplay, even if it is cheesy. It probably won’t stop Twitter from coming after him again — after all, it’s become something of a pastime on the app, with users criticizing him for working with Tory Lanez (pre-Megan Thee Stallion shooting), performing during the pandemic, and even showing off his lunch (from Chick-Fil-A, after it was revealed that the chain’s owners had donated to some questionable organizations). It’s fortunate he seems to know how to take it all in stride.