DaBaby And NBA YoungBoy Stay Safely Sanitized In Their ‘Jump’ Video

DaBaby unveiled his album Blame It On Baby this week following its surprise announcement. The record has seemingly been received with mixed reviews from fans, but that hasn’t stopped DaBaby from pushing forward. Teaming up with his collaborator YoungBoy Never Broke Again, DaBaby unveiled a video accompanying his track “Jump.”

While NBA YoungBoy pled guilty to battery charges just a few months ago after being accused of kidnapping and aggravated assault, the rapper has continued to release music. Directed by Reel Goats, the “Jump” visual is a humorous take on life during the coronavirus pandemic. The video opens with a fake news reporter outside of DaBaby’s house. DaBaby hops in the frame and begins spraying the reporter with Windex. The remainder of the video sees DaBaby and NBA YoungBoy rapping amid a cleaning team in hazmat suits.

Ahead of the video’s release, DaBaby detailed his album’s writing process in a statement. “This album shows that no one is as versatile as me in the game right now; especially this early in their mainstream career,” DaBaby said. “During the creative process of Blame It On Baby, I made sure that every single song had the potential to be a hit.”

Watch DaBaby and NBA Youngboy’s “Jump” video above.

Blame It On Baby is out now on Interscope Records. Get it here.

NBA YoungBoy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.