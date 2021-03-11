In multiple ways, DaBaby is a 1. His two latest albums, Kirk and Blame It On Baby, both peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. His Roddy Ricch-featuring single “Rockstar” also topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He’s also a 1 in the eyes of a random grandmother who went viral after rating his appearance in a video, along with the looks of other rappers.

Snoop Dogg shared the clip on Instagram — likely because the grandma saw him and exclaimed, “15!” — and in it, a woman shares with her grandmother a photo gallery of rappers and asks her to rate them each on a scale of 1 to 10. She begins with DaBaby, who earned a simple response: “One.” DaBaby saw the clip and was a good sport about it, commenting, “Damn gma. [crying laughing emoji] Yeen got no love for baby?”

DaBaby actually wasn’t the worst performer of the clip, though. Some other rappers earned 1 ratings as well while others earned 0 scores from the discerning critic, like Lil Durk, Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak Black, and Lil Wayne, the latter of whom got a harsh score of “Oh my god, minus 0!”

Check out the hilarious clip above.

