As more and more athletes and musicians add their voices to the chorus calling for change this week, one of those voices falls under both categories. NBA star Damian Lillard — also known as Dame D.O.L.L.A. when he’s on the mic — shared a new song, titled “Blacklist,” addressing the ongoing calls for police reform and denouncing white supremacy. The song appeared today on his SoundCloud, as Dame continued to speak out against injustice on his social media.

“As a brother with a good heart, I say, ‘F ck You’ if you racist / Or you white and you quiet, you disabling the changes,” he snaps to begin the track. However, he isn’t shy about facing the consequences his rhymes could bring. “F*ck being famous, tired of watching us complaining.” As the track builds, he continues to point out the hypocrisy of police who protect the “bad apples,” calls out Donald Trump for his inflammatory rhetoric, and compares himself to Muhammad Ali and Tommy Smith — Black athletes who voiced their concerns despite backlash.

Dame already experienced something of a backlash himself after declaring that he wouldn’t play in a truncated season should the NBA return post COVID-19 because his team wouldn’t have a chance to play for a title.

Listen to Dame D.O.L.L.A.’s “Blacklist” above.