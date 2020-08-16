Positioned in ninth place prior to the resumption of the NBA season in Orlando, the Portland Trail Blazers made it their mission to rise into the eighth and final playoff position in order to contend for an NBA title. In a play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday afternoon, the Blazers did just that as they won to clinch the final playoff spot. Celebrating this feat, guard Damian Lilliard tapped into his rap alter-ego, Dame D.O.L.L.A., to drop his new EP, Live From The Bubble.

Presenting three new tracks to fans, Dame posted the EP on his social media pages inviting fans to experience the “Bubble vibes.” Despite the ongoing NBA season stretching well into late summer, Dame has managed to stay active on the music side of things. Earlier this year he called on Raphael Saadiq for his “GOAT Spirit” single and in October 2019, he shared his third full-length project Big D.O.L.L.A., a ten-track effort that called on Lil Wayne, Mozzy, Jeremih, and more.

Weeks later he shared the project’s deluxe version which found six additional tracks and features from Jadakiss, G-Eazy, Sada Baby, Lil Durk, and Benny The Butcher. The EP also arrives after Lillard was chosen as the MVP of the NBA’s Bubble by unanimous vote. Live From The Bubble can be heard in its entirety on SoundCloud here.