With the NBA season just around the corner, Dame D.O.L.L.A. takes one last moment in front of the mic before suiting up. After hitting fans with some releases over the past few months, Dame now jumps on Tyla Yaweh’s record “Stuntin On You” for a remix with DDG. It arrives with a video, which finds the Trailblazers point guard leading the way with his verse, rapping beside Tyla and DDG as well as a group of women.

The remix comes nearly three months after Dame shared “Kobe,” his tribute to the late basketball star, with help from Snoop Dogg and Derrick Milano. The NBA All-Star spoke about the Ayo & Keyz track, which appears on the soundtrack of NBA 2K21. “When I found out I was gonna be on the @NBA2K cover the same year Kobe was on the legends cover, I decided [to] use my access to the 2K soundtrack to pay tribute to Kobe through music,” he said. He also thanked his fans for the song’s “positive” response.

Prior to “Kobe,” Dame shared his EP Live From The Bubble after his team clinched a playoff berth at the end of the 2019-20 regular season.

You can watch Dame’s new video above.