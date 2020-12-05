It’s been rumored that DaBaby and DaniLeigh have been lovebirds for some time now, ever since the two were spotted hanging out together back in the spring. The two artists have denied that their relationship has been anything more than platonic, but on Friday that changed, when DaniLeigh shared a picture on Instagram that confirmed they’re an item. The post finds the singer hugging DaBaby from behind with a caption that reads, “My baby [heart emoji] idc.” DaBaby added a post of his own to the mix, sharing a fairly intimate video to his Instagram story.

The news comes after DaBaby referenced DaniLeigh on “8 Figures” off his EP My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G). “I wanna kill somethin’ too, G,” he rapped on the song. “Had to call my Dominican boo thing / Call me down, I’m on FaceTime, a movie.” (The “Dominican boo thing” is DaniLeigh.) The two have worked together on a number of occasions. The first time was on the set of the rapper’s video for “Bop,” where she served as choreographer. He, meanwhile, appeared on her track “Levi High,” off her newly-released Movie album. In the video, the two commit a heist together, only to be caught by police officers.