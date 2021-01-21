Over the past few months, the debate about colorism in the music industry again reached a fever pitch thanks in part to breakout rapper Mulatto, her objectionable moniker, and some unfavorable interpretations of her defense for it on chat app Clubhouse. However, she’s not the only one to be criticized, as DaniLeigh‘s song “Yellow Bone” has shifted the spotlight — and fans’ disapproval — in her direction. After posting a video previewing the new song, the Miami singer deleted it when fans pointed out its questionable connotations.

DaniLeigh, who recently made headlines when she confirmed her relationship to North Carolina rapper DaBaby, posted the video on the popular TikTok precursor Triller, mugging for the camera in her Marilyn Monroe-inspired makeup look. However, when she shared the video to her Instagram, fans were quick to point out the song’s messaging might be disagreeable due to the history of colorism in the United States. Despite DaniLeigh, who is of Dominican descent, trying to defend the song, the criticisms continued until she ultimately deleted it. Unfortunately for her, It had already been reposted, along with her response in the comments, by other accounts, preserving it for continued censure.

“Why can’t I make a song for my light skin baddies?” she wondered. “Why y’all think I’m hating on other colors when there are millions of songs speaking on all types?”

At 26 years old, though, DaniLeigh is probably experienced enough to have encountered the historical connotations associated with praising lighter-skinned Black women at the expense of others. While her intention was probably not to mock or taunt women with darker complexions, the power imbalance already exists in the world, and her song does little to alleviate tensions or make up for a cultural legacy of harmful rhetoric and imagery.

