Danny Brown put forth his fifth studio record, Uknowhatimsayin, in October, and with it arrived the Q-Tip-produced single “Best Life.” The rapper released the single’s accompanying video today, in which Brown emotionally chronicles the ups and downs of growing up in Detroit.

The video, directed by Augustin Vita, has a more serious tone than some of his most recent. The visual opens with a fishbowl shot of a man rushing his pregnant wife to the hospital in a Cadillac, which later becomes a motif to showcase different stages of Brown’s life. The car holds many memories for Brown in the video and his present-day self raps from the driver’s seat surrounded by flowers.

Brown raps about his childhood as the video shows scenes of a young Brown growing up in Detroit. Fond memories appear in the beginning, showing the family eating together for a young Brown’s birthday and his siblings playing in their rooms. But turmoil ensues as Brown ages and gets caught up in illegal activities. “Get up off the hood, find a way out / Road I’m on, either death or jailhouse / Wanna get away from all this stress / For me, momma just wanted the best,” he raps. “‘Cause ain’t no next life, so now I’m tryna live my best life.”

Watch Brown’s video for “Best Life” above.

Uknowhatimsayin is out now via Warp. Get it here.