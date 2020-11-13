Originally intended for a release last month, the #EndSARS movement in Nigeria pushed Davido to delay his third album, A Better Time. The Nigerian afro-fusion artist finally released the project on Thursday and one of its early highlights comes by the way of his “Holy Ground” track with Nicki Minaj.

The track was one fans anticipated for quite some time after Davido confirmed its existence earlier this year. As for the song itself, “Holy Ground” is a warm and heartfelt effort that finds both singers praising their love interests and labeling them a spiritual area that brings both comfort and happiness. Davido previously spoke about the Nicki Minaj collaboration and revealed it came after he sent a drunk DM to the rapper while he was at a party.

“I was like, ‘Yo, I swear to God, I’ll DM Nicki right now,'” the afro-fusion singer said in an interview with W Magazine. “I woke up the next morning and I forgot that I had messaged her the night before. I was like, ‘Oh sh*t, I was drunk.’ Nothing was really planned on this album—Nicki be charging people $500,000 for verses. And she did it for me for free.”

As for Davido’s A Better Time album, the project is a 16-track effort that presents guest appearances from American acts Young Thug, Lil Baby, Nas, Hit-Boy, and more as well as Nigerian acts including Mayorkun, Tiwa Savage, Sauti Sol, and more.

Check out “Holy Ground” in the video above.

A Better Time is out now via RCA. Get it here.