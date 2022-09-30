DDG is celebrating the arrival of It’s Not Me It’s You on Friday (September 30) by recounting his struggle to get here. The Michigan-bred rapper simultaneously dropped the music video for “9 Lives,” the project’s opening track, featuring NLE Choppa And Polo G.

Directed by Michael Daniel, the four-minute visual finds DDG revisiting his old neighborhood, with a young boy presumably serving as a younger DDG — filling up a pot with water in the kitchen, boiling it on the stove to use for a bath. “But for my family, that’s alright, I’m doing anything,” present-day DDG raps, watching the boy boxing outside while his parents argue about bills inside.

NLE performs his verse from a church pew, mentioning a Percocet problem in 2019, and Polo G provides his insight from the block at night.

It’s Not Me It’s You follows the footsteps of DDG’s Epic Records debut album Valedictorian from November 2019. In between, DDG was named to the 2021 XXL Freshman Class last June and dropped his Die 4 Respect mixtape.

DDG has previously shared It’s Not Me It’s You singles “If I Want You” with real-life girlfriend Halle Bailey including a steamy music video, “Stay In My Circle,” “Storyteller,” and “Elon Musk” featuring Gunna. The project’s full tracklist was revealed last week. Check it below.

1. “9 Lives” Feat. Polo G and NLE Choppa

2. “Elon Musk” Feat. Gunna

3. “Stay In My Circle”

4. “Relationship Issues”

5. “If I Want You”

6. “Not The Only One”

7. “Loyal Slut”

8. “Love Myself” Feat. Kevin Gates

9. “Storyteller”

10. “Remember Me”

11. “The Clinic” Feat. Babyface Ray

12. “Big Knots”

It’s Not Me It’s You is out 9/30 via DDG Entertainment and Epic.

