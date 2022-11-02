DDG described his former self as “ladies’ man in the school” during a visit with The Breakfast Club this week. The laid-back conversation started around DDG’s formative years as a YouTube creator, and though he stopped short of saying he’s “retired” from YouTube, he’s taken steps toward being taken more seriously as an artist. So, when he brought up his days as a ladies’ man, Angela Yee quipped, “You’re retired from being a ladies’ man, too.”

“Yeah, yeah, I’m married,” DDG responded with a smile, quickly clarifying, “Nah, I ain’t really married, but you know what I mean.” He added that he “eventually” wants to get married and further gushed over his girlfriend, Halle Bailey.

“I’ve never been with nobody that’s like really motivated me like she do,” he said. “I’m seeing different sh*t. I ain’t really been around this type of sh*t before, so it’s like, she’s bringing me around sh*t that I ain’t really — you know what I’m saying? ‘Oh, this is crazy. This is dope.’ You know what I mean? This is somebody that’s really like … I was my own person before her, but in a way, put me on to different sh*t. That’s dope because I’m usually the one putting m*therf*ckers on.”

DDG used last month’s WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala as something he wouldn’t have been exposed to if not for Halle. He has also previously discussed the impact her casting as Ariel in Disney’s forthcoming live-action The Little Mermaid remake had on him.

Halle, meanwhile, told Essence earlier this year that she’s “for sure” in love with DDG and had “been a fan of his for years” before he slid into her DMs. The talented couple turned up the PDA for DDG’s “If I Want You” video.

Watch DDG’s full Breakfast Club interview above.