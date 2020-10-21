Deante Hitchcock And Guapdad 4000 Reunite On The Nostalgic ‘Déjà Vu’

Atlanta’s Deante Hitchcock and Oakland’s Guapdad 4000 reunite on “Déjà Vu” from Hitchcock’s upcoming deluxe version of his debut album, Better. Over a chilly beat, the two rappers reminisce on past paramours, lamenting the mistakes that cost them chances at happiness. Hitchcock sums it up in his verse, theorizing that “‘Fallin’ in love is bad for your health,'” as a statement, is “cap.”

The two rappers last linked up on “Orgasm Full Of Pain,” from Guapdad’s amusing Falcon Fridays series of single releases. The pair likely linked up in Atlanta at the star-studded recording sessions for Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III, to which both were invited and where Guapdad became a breakout star, and since then, they’ve developed smooth working chemistry that has delivered some spectacular results.

After originally dropping Better in May and supporting it with videos for “Attitude” and “I Got Money Now,” Hitchcock allowed a few months to go by before announcing its deluxe version, joining the ever-growing list of artists utilizing the strategy to extend the lifespan of their projects in lieu of touring this year. Hitchcock shared the tracklist on Instagram, revealing a wealth of new songs with appearances from TDE’s Reason, fellow Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason, and R&B star Ro James.

Listen to Deante Hitchcock’s “Déjà Vu” featuring Guapdad 4000 above.

The deluxe version of Better is due 10/28 via RCA/Bystorm. You can pre-save it here.

Guapdad 4000 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.