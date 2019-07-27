Chance The Rapper dropped his debut album The Big Day just after noon on Friday. Fans had been anxiously awaiting the new record since he began dropping vague hints about new music via social media. Chance released the single “Groceries” ahead of The Big Day, but the song didn’t make it on the album’s 22-song tracklist. Because very little information about the album surfaced prior to its debut, many were surprised upon hearing some unexpected features.

Veteran indie rocker Ben Gibbard, frontman of Death Cab For Cutie, led the vocals on The Big Day‘s second track, “Do You Remember.” Fans of Chance The Rapper and Death Cab For Cutie alike could not contain their excitement over the unforeseen feature and immediately took to Twitter to broadcast their unbridled enthusiasm.

CHANCE RLY PUT DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE ON THIS ALBUM OMG — Jacob Smith (@jcobsmth) July 26, 2019

HOLY DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE!! @chancetherapper be featuring the most #altblackemo shit on his tracks and i am LIIIVVVINNNNGGGGGGG. #TheBigDay — Steenz! (@oheysteenz) July 26, 2019

When I heard Ben Gibbard on a Chance The Rapper track pic.twitter.com/3p2al3S7yd — Andrew Gaug (@NPNowGaug) July 26, 2019

Many spoke about the nostalgia they felt when hearing Gibbard’s unmistakable vocals.

When I heard Death cab for cutie I got CHILLSS brings me back to my younger days! @chancetherapper really did that. 😭😭🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/cNCAbHvKFL — Betseh (@Betsehh) July 26, 2019

chance the rapper/death cab for cutie song is fucking up teenage me — Sierra Newt Fan Club™️ (@yoviolet) July 27, 2019

Others were happy but nonetheless confused.

nothing could have prepared me for the feature by that mf from death cab for cutie on chance’s new album i’m not mad at it but i also???? don’t understand?????? — ella lee 🇵🇷 (@helloellalee) July 26, 2019

I’m two songs in to @chancetherapper album and ??? Is that??? Death Cab for Cutie???? — Tommy, but a College Graduate (@MostHumorous) July 26, 2019

As fans shared their excitement and confusion, Gibbard told the story of events which lead up to the collaboration. “It all started with a, well, chance encounter three years ago backstage at Bonnaroo,” he said. Gibbard further explained the two musicians have a “mutual admiration” for each other.

It all started with a, well, chance encounter three years ago backstage at Bonnaroo. Turns out that we and @chancetherapper had a bit of a mutual admiration society going on, and we had a very fun hang in our dressing room, in which he revealed a straight-up… pic.twitter.com/zNBh1YeO8y — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) July 26, 2019

impressive familiarity with some pretty deep Death Cab catalog cuts, and during which the possibility of a collaboration was briefly mentioned. — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) July 26, 2019

Chance expressed his gratitude for the feature, and Gibbard responded that he wishes to perform “Do You Remember” live one day.

Other unexpected features on The Big Day include Randy Newman, Shawn Mendes, and Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon.