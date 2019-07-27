Fans Are Are Losing It Over Chance The Rapper’s Unlikely Collaboration With Death Cab For Cutie

07.27.19 2 hours ago

Chance The Rapper dropped his debut album The Big Day just after noon on Friday. Fans had been anxiously awaiting the new record since he began dropping vague hints about new music via social media. Chance released the single “Groceries” ahead of The Big Day, but the song didn’t make it on the album’s 22-song tracklist. Because very little information about the album surfaced prior to its debut, many were surprised upon hearing some unexpected features.

Veteran indie rocker Ben Gibbard, frontman of Death Cab For Cutie, led the vocals on The Big Day‘s second track, “Do You Remember.” Fans of Chance The Rapper and Death Cab For Cutie alike could not contain their excitement over the unforeseen feature and immediately took to Twitter to broadcast their unbridled enthusiasm.

Many spoke about the nostalgia they felt when hearing Gibbard’s unmistakable vocals.

Others were happy but nonetheless confused.

As fans shared their excitement and confusion, Gibbard told the story of events which lead up to the collaboration. “It all started with a, well, chance encounter three years ago backstage at Bonnaroo,” he said. Gibbard further explained the two musicians have a “mutual admiration” for each other.

Chance expressed his gratitude for the feature, and Gibbard responded that he wishes to perform “Do You Remember” live one day.

Other unexpected features on The Big Day include Randy Newman, Shawn Mendes, and Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon.

