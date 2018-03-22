Death Grips Announce A Mysterious New Album, ‘Year Of The Snitch’

Getty Image

The day that William Shatner has surely been waiting for could be coming soon: Death Grips are getting ready to release a new album, called Year Of The Snitch. The band shared the news in an update on their website, which reads simply:

“Death Grips Year of the Snitch new album coming soon…”

That and a tweet that says “Someone Snitched” are the only new pieces of information the band has revealed about their upcoming project today. There seems to be no indication anywhere of when this album might be coming out, what the tracklist looks like, what bizarre visual style they’ll chose for the cover art, or any identifiers like that.