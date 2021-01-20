It’s the final hours of Donald Trump’s presidency, and according to many reports he’ll spend it dishing out a number of pardons. Names like Kodak Black and Lil Wayne came up as people whose sentences may be commuted. Though the list has yet to be made public, a new report from AllHipHop claims that Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris was among those granted an early release by The White House.

Harris’ prison sentence was scheduled to end in 2028. Activist Weldon Angelos, who was pardoned last month, confirmed the news to AllHipHop. “This is definitely an injustice they corrected today,” he said. “Out of all this drama going on with the White House, something good has coming out of this … Harry-O had another 10 years and he may not have made it.” He added, “There’s Covid … its rampant, there’s 40,000 people infected in the federal prison system and 190 deaths and its rising every day.”

Harris’ alleged commuted sentence comes after Snoop Dogg reportedly asked The White House for the pardon. According to The Daily Beast, criminal-justice reform advocate Alice Johnson, who was pardoned by Trump in 2018, revealed that the rapper reached out to her and Angelos after the latter’s commutation.

(via AllHipHop)

