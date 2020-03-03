In the entertainment industry, it should be a requirement for celebrities to use their platform, money or influence for the benefit of others. Major musical artists’ philanthropic efforts have been front and center as of late, such as Tierra Whack’s six-figure donation to benefit music programs for Philadelphia-area schools, and Taylor Swift’s contributions to The Tennessee Equality Project in 2019. Other musicians have opted to move in silence when it comes to their community outreach; the late Prince was notorious for large acts of service without media fanfare, and even gave $1 million to the Harlem Children’s Zone in 2011. However, there are several big names who are making sure their services are felt as viscerally as the material they release on wax.

“I didn’t want to be that guy who was doing a lot of good work in the community, and he’s working with the youth and he’s a mentor… but his music is about selling dope, and killing people, and sleepin’ with your baby mama,” New Orleans, Louisiana rapper Dee-1 tells Uproxx over-the-phone regarding consistency in his artistry and personal beliefs. A former middle school math and life skills teacher, the 30-year-old’s transition into hip-hop has solidified his spot as a role model who works tirelessly to combine community with content.

The 30-year-old Louisiana-bred spitter’s catalog offers glimpses into problems with society and the music industry, with lyrical solutions aiming to alleviate concerns within these spaces. Through song, he’s offered advice to the rap game’s biggest names (“Paid, powerful, and popular, you got it all, Use that to fight the real enemy and make ’em fall,” he spits on 2015’s “Jay, 50, And Weezy”), and reprimanded those who contribute to the longstanding issues in low-income communities in the U.S. (“In the hood, we gotta fight the problem…” he preaches on 2017’s “Hood Villains”). He also focuses on his faith; his 2019 LP God And Girls focuses on how his relationship with God helps him navigate and shape his own romantic partnership with features from Grammy winner PJ Morton and gospel sensation Jonathan McReynolds.

Before graduating from Louisiana State University in 2008, Dee-1 began to work with Baton Rouge’s Young Leaders’ Academy, an organization that aims to “nurture the development of leadership abilities of young African-American males,” cementing his life’s purpose. Today as a public figure, the rapper has amplified various local and national causes through his position, such as a tour promoting college planning in collaboration with college payment company Sallie Mae. $5,000 was awarded to one student on each stop of the tour, which was first held in 2016, the same year he released his song about loan repayment, “Sallie Mae Back.”

No stranger to public involvement on the issues at-large, Dee-1 is making sure to actively practice what he preaches. In November 2019, he took part in a special one-on-one interview with the Governor of Louisiana, John Bel Edwards. The two connected in October 2019 during the South Louisiana Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness, a teen-centered event designed to educate middle and high school students about the devastation caused by opioids. Gov. Edwards expressed gratitude for the musician’s passion and enthusiasm for youth causes, and as they say, the rest is history.

“Everyone was really connecting with not only the performance, but the words that I said,” Dee explains of the New Orleans-based event. “Little did I know that while I was on stage, [Gov. Edwards] walked into the arena, and he was set to come up and address the crowd right after me. He was blown away, he told me how inspired he was by my words.”

The topics discussed during their conversation included health care, education, and criminal justice. Dee applauds the Edwards Administration’s commitment to salary increases for Louisiana teachers, a cause that is “near and dear” to his heart as a former educator. He’s also pleased with how much concern and care Edwards has put into criminal justice reform. A report from 2018 states that the recidivism rate throughout the state has been between 46 and 49 percent, and Louisiana’s prison population has dropped to a 20-year low under Edwards’ administration.