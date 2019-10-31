A couple of months ago, Jermaine Dupri sent the internet into a tizzy of debate over his comments that female rappers — of which the rap game has seen a recent boom — are “all rapping about the same thing.” Cardi B weighed in. Numerous female rappers and even some R&B singers weighed in. And while JD halfheartedly retracted his statement with a promotional opportunity for himself, the criticisms and arguments he received were largely valid — especially when many observers pointed out that he had the perfect counterexample right under his nose.

Baltimore rapper Deetranada — born Diamond Barmer 18 years ago — had been rapping her whole life, posting freestyle videos to Youtube at the age of 13, but got her big “break” when she was selected as a contestant on the third season of JD’s Lifetime reality competition The Rap Game. Sort of a precursor to Netflix’s Rhythm+Flow, The Rap Game specifically highlights teenage rappers. Dee finished in second place, following up with the release of a mixtape in 2017, Adolescence Swim, and an EP in 2018, A Bunch Of Nada.

Now, in 2019, she has released of her debut album, DeeVsEverybody!, and is pumping out a steady stream of well-received singles, including the recently released “Beep Beep!” the video for which she is debuting today exclusively on Uproxx. The young rapper has since garnered a strong buzz online, both from the reaction to her onetime mentor’s comments and to her freestyle Connecticut Youtube outlet Bars On I-95, which went viral thanks to her rapid-fire flows and clever visual homage to fellow rapper Leikeli47, donning a bandana mask in the style of the “Money” rapper. Uproxx connected with Dee via phone to talk about “Beep Beep!,” DeeVsEverybody, The Rap Game, and yes, Jermaine Dupri. Check it out below.

What can you tell me about “Beep Beep!”? It came out Friday the 13th and you’re debuting the video on Halloween. Where’d the inspiration for that come from?

The reason I made that song is because during the process of my album — I’ve been working on it for well over a year now — I started writing and all that, but there was a point in time where I was stressing myself out. I was overthinking things. I was trying to be too vocal, to a point where I wanted to show my rapping maybe too much and I felt like people were expecting a lot of me at one point and I was just stressing myself out. So I was like, ‘You know what?’ I’m going to step into the studio, I’m going to do the song. I’m going to just make a banger. I’m going to just have fun with this one.’ So, it was real fun for… the process of it. It was real fun to me.

You are a great rapper.

Thank you.

You seem to really be focused on those heavy-hitting, complex rhymes. What makes you want to take that path less traveled?