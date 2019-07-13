Getty Image

Jermaine Dupri has been under fire for his comments about female rappers.

Dupri visited People TV on Thursday and expressed his disappointment in women in hip-hop. When asked if he had any favorite female rappers, Dupri replied, “For me, it’s like strippers rapping. As far as rap goes, I’m not getting who is the best rapper […] Oh, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club, you got a story about you dancing in the club. OK, all right.”

Hip-hop musicians and fans immediately called him out on his sexism. Cardi B defended her right to rap about whatever she wants to — and she’s had three no. 1 singles in her career so far, so people seem to dig it. She also shouted out some female rappers on the rise, including Tierra Whack and Rapsody. If Dupri can’t recognize their talent, that’s on him.

But Dupri seems to be changing his tune on female rappers. He announced Friday that he’s planning to launch a cypher to uplift up-and-coming women in rap.

After all the calls,DMs, angry tweets and other messages saying “I am a major gatekeeper in the hip hop world,why don’t I invest in a female who is out here hustling and making a name for herself?” I decided to create the #SoSoDefFemalecypher, details coming soon pic.twitter.com/Nyxl5KpPXZ — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) July 12, 2019

“After all the calls,DMs, angry tweets and other messages saying ‘I am a major gatekeeper in the hip hop world,why don’t I invest in a female who is out here hustling and making a name for herself?’ I decided to create the #SoSoDefFemalecypher, details coming soon,” Dupri wrote.

That all sounds lovely. It sounds like Dupri is ready to support them with his platform and his dollars, so long as they don’t rap about their vaginas.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.