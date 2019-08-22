All The Best Freestyles Of Summer 2019, Ranked

Getty Image

The summer is just about over. With school starting again and the days of August dwindling, it’s time to reflect on the best moments of Summer ’19, including the best freestyles. There were a range of memorable lyrical exercises this summer, from Freddie Gibbs rattling off doubletime bars with his baby in his hand to Tyler The Creator trolling Funkmaster Flex on Hot 97. Here’s a list of the best freestyles from June 1 on, ranked:

11. Marlon Craft — XXL Freestyle

New York MC Marlon Craft wasn’t selected for this year’s XXL Freshman list, but he still took advantage of the outlet’s Youtube channel to show off his skills. Craft cleverly fit the names of the Freshman in his bars through wordplay though he hilariously admitted, “even I don’t have wordplay for Comethazine.” But the name-dropping wasn’t the only draw of the verse. He used the Freshman as a foil to speak on the obstacles he and other upcoming rappers are facing, before quelling any sensitive retorts by noting, “I root for everyone to win.”

10. Megan Thee Stallion — XXL Freshman Freestyle

Megan Thee Stallion is one of many exciting rappers putting rap’s sexism to bed one bar at a time. The Fever rapper showed the breadth of her skills with her XXL Freshman verse, where she unleashed a vicious rapid-fire flow affirming her superiority and letting us know “your n—a in my DM and he writin’ love letters.” Meghan shows that there’s really no such thing as “female rappers.” Either you can rap, or you can’t.