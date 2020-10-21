The path to Dej Loaf’s Sell Sole II album is one that first began back in 2019 when she made her return to Instagram and announced the album was on the way. The announcement came five years after the Detroit native unleashed its predecessor, Sell Sole back in 2014. The mixtape helped launch her career, one that produced projects like All Jokes Aside and F*ck A Friend Zone with Jacquees and well as countless other singles and guest appearances. Six years later, DeJ Loaf is ready to unleash Sell Sole II and just days before its release, she revealed its promising tracklist.

Presenting 16 tracks to fans, Sell Sole II presents guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Rick Ross, Gunna, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Big Sean, 6LACK, Boldy James, 42 Dugg and Sada Baby. The album will arrive on October 23, just five months after she delivered her No Saint which boasted a set of strong tracks including the project’s title track. Taking to Instagram to celebrate the upcoming project, Dej shared her thoughts on Sell Sole 2 and how her career has progressed over the year.

Calling the upcoming release her “first album ever,” Dej said, “I’ve been blessed/and able to move around the world mainly from the support of the people and of course my first Mixtape #SELLSOLE!” She added, “Also my EP #AndSeeThatTheThing (6 songs) With songs like “hey there” “back up” “try me” “desire” Etc..and simply my ORIGINAL style alone kept me in this sh*t. Few years later,Few singles later “No Fear” “Liberated” Great records. Still no album! I took matters into my own hands because I wanted to give y’all more music!”

Dej concluded her message by explaining why she felt it was necessary to do a Sell Sole II effort. “I felt the need to do a #SellSoleII because that’s how I was feeling recording these records! Back to the root!” she said in the Instagram post’s caption.

You can view the Sell Sole II artwork above and its tracklist below.

01. “Bird Call 2”

02. “Queen”

03. “Cross That Line”

04. “Bubbly”

05. “IDK” Feat. Big Sean

06. “No Passes”

07. “Obvious”

08. “Choose”

09. “No Ceiling” Feat. Gunna

10. “Tap In” Feat. 42 Dugg & Sada Baby

11. “Open Hand” Feat. Rick Ross

12. “Get Money” Feat. Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine & Boldy James

13. “Just Like Me”

14. “Simply” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

15. “Back To My Ways Again”

16. “Up” Feat. 6LACK

Sell Sole 2 is out 10/23 via Yellow World and BMG Rights.

