Getty Image

On July 24th, Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital following a drug overdose. The pop star has been open about her struggles with addiction for years, most recently addressing it in her song “Sober,” singing “Mama, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore / And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor,” she sings through the track. “And I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again / I wanna be a role model, but I’m only human.” Lovato was found unconscious and with an uspecified opiod in her system, but has since remained in stable condition.

Following her relapse, fans and fellow celebrities rallied around the singer during her subsequent time in the Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, offering their support during her recovery. Lovato addressed the outpouring of love on Instagram on Sunday afternoon, where she posted a message thanking them for their support and her dedication to eventual sobriety.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 5, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet… I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side…I am forever grateful for all your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this time.”

Addiction is a painful and arduous road, so we wish Lovato the best of luck on her journey to recovery. Here’s hoping she takes the time that she needs and surrounds herself with a powerful support system.

(Via Instagram)