Denzel Curry Reports ‘Live From The Abyss’ On His Sinister New Single

Taking advantage of BandCamp’s Bandcamp Fridays initiative, Denzel Curry released his latest single, the sinister-sounding “Live From The Abyss,” on the platform and will donate the proceeds to Dream Defenders. The new track continues in the vein of Curry’s other recent releases, addressing the unrest that has been roiling the nation for the past several months.

Produced by Curry’s frequent collaborators FnZ, the track espouses Black Nationalist themes, referencing Malcolm X, the Pan-African flag, and police violence, as well as explaining Denzel’s rationale for practicing martial arts as a self-defense method. “I’m screamin’, ‘Black is beautiful,’ views are probably anti-race,” he rhymes on the sole verse. “I can see the fear in your eyes when you look in my face.”

Meanwhile, the chorus of the song takes aim at one of the focal points of the movement for social justice, Donald Trump. “I tell Trump in the office to suck a dick, bitch, I’m pissed,” Curry rails. “Reportin’ live from the depths of the abyss.” His stance here echoes the theme of his June release, “Pig Feet” with Daylyt, G Perico, Kamasi Washington, and Terrace Martin, in which he denounced militarization of police.

Of course, Curry also participated in some lighter-hearted releases this year as well, including an appearance on IDK’s IDK & Friends 2 and a verse with Guapdad 4000 on “Lil Scammer That Could.”

Listen to “Live From The Abyss” below.