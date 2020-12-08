In the music video for Robert Glasper‘s “This Changes Everything” from his Grammy-nominated album F*ck Yo Feelings, the accomplished producer goes for a stripped-down treatment, putting on an electric live performance in LA’s Leimert Park with guest rapper Denzel Curry. Beginning with Curry rapping from a mic stand and evolving into an all-out jam session, the video reflects the fluctuating energy of the original track and shows off the virtuoso skills of all parties involved.

In addition to being nominated for Urban Contemporary Album for F*ck Yo Feelings, Glasper also received a Grammy nod for “Better Than I Imagined” featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello in the Best R&B Song category. Meanwhile, 2020 saw the master pianist also join the jazz/hip-hop revival quartet Dinner Party along with saxophonist Kamasi Washington, multi-instrumentalist Terrace Martin, and DJ-producer 9th Wonder. Their single with Cordae and Snoop Dogg, “Freeze Tag,” was among Uproxx’s Best Songs of 2020.

As for Denzel Curry, the 25-year-old rapper announced his plans to retire after making three more albums — and threatening that they would be “bad” because of fans’ reactions to his previous music. However, it might prove to be more difficult for him than just saying it as tracks like “Live From The Abyss” and “Lil Scammer That Could” with Guapdad 4000 show just how good he can be.

Watch the live performance above.