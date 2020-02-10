With the winter installment of Denzel Curry’s Zeltron World Wide battle concert series taking place in just a few weeks after being postponed, the Miami rapper has announced his opponent for the show’s spring edition: Rico Nasty. The two punk-edged rappers will face off in San Francisco on March 20 at the Fort Mason Festival Pavilion.

Zeltron World Wide is a unique show idea that sees Denzel and a guest rapper of his choosing perform in a wrestling ring, each attempting to outdo the other with lyricism and showmanship. After kicking off as part of Red Bull Music Festival in Miami with the Flatbush Zombies, the first standalone iteration in Atlanta brought Denzel toe-to-toe with the Joey Badass, while the postponed Miami edition will see him battle with Dreamville’s JID. The battle for San Francisco will see Denzel take turns with Rico for five rounds to see which rapper has the best bars to get the crowd involved.

Over the weekend, Denzel surprised fans with Unlocked, a collaborative album with Kenny Beats accompanied by a short film of mixed animation-style music videos for each of its tracks. Meanwhile, Rico recently provided a lyrical assist to Memphis rapper Jucee Froot in the video for “Psycho (Remix).” Rico was also caught up in a minor controversy when fans became upset she wasn’t included on the soundtrack to Birds Of Prey.

Check out the flyer for Zeltron World Wide below and get tickets and more info here.

Rico Nasty is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.