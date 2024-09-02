Big Sean had one of last week’s big releases with Better Me Than You . New albums are always prone to sharp-eared listeners looking for disses, and they think they found one here.

Did Big Sean Diss Lil Yachty On Better Me Than You?

As HipHopDX notes, On the Pressure Edition bonus track “Wire Me,” Sean raps, “I mean, I might have to even throw ’em a lil’ boat — pff / I’m seein’ n****s gettin’ drowned out ’cause they can’t switch up the flow / Just give ’em a year or two, and they gettin’ exposed.”

But, Sean says he didn’t diss Yachty despite the “lil boat’ reference. In fact, Yachty actually appears on the album. Sean told Complex:

“I wasn’t talking about [Yachty]. Yachty is on the album as well. On ‘Yes,’ he’s doing ad libs with me. I’m glad you said that, no I’m not taking a jab at Yachty. It was like a whole double entendre. [If I was referencing him] that would have been a whole other entendre [laughs]. He was in the studio with me while I was making the album. He actually has a verse on [‘Yes’], too. I might throw it on there later.”

He also said of the “n****s gettin’ drowned out” line, “To be real with you, when I thought of the bar, I just thought it was clever. I just see a lot of times where people get bored with people’s flows. Sometimes it’s the same flow. I’ve seen that in a lot of artists.”