The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from Big Sean, Doechii, and Juicy J. Before the weekend brought a deluge of new music, Cordae and Anderson .Paak reunited to remind us of the feeling of a good “Summer Drop.” ASAP Rocky threw out a middle finger to the leakers with “Tailor Swif.” Chance The Rapper sent a message of gratitude, uplift, and joyous defiance of the odds with “3333.” And LL Cool J and Eminem teamed up for the first time to revisit a James Todd classic with “Murdergram Deux.” Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending August 30, 2024.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Big Sean — Better Me Than You Sean’s first album since 2020 — and first under his own label, FF To Def — picks up right where he left off, showing that he’s every bit as good a rapper as all those guys he’s constantly getting compared to (or left out of conversations about). While there’s plenty of uplift and spirituality, there’s also a bit of the braggadocio we know him for so well, all executed with the polish of the 15 year veteran he is.

Curren$y & DJ Fresh — The Tonite Show The Sequel More car music from the unshakably consistent Curren$y. This one hearkens back to 2020 as well, seeing Shante once again team up with Fresh and a slew of guest stars running the gamut from Dej Loaf to Payroll Giovanni (with a fitting appearance from Larry June, who gets compared to Curren$y online at least once a week). A very smooth vibe runs throughout the 14 song tracklist, which rides the line between summer and the coming cooler months admirably. Doechii — Alligator Bites Never Heal It figures that the most TDE-coded thing Doechii has ever released would be her debut album for the California label. The Floridian proves she fits in as she jokingly takes the piss out of the idea of “Boom Bap” rap — then goes for broke, making some of the most impressive modern examples of the form. She also shows off her vocals and continues the mission to bring back ATL bass (one step closer) while setting herself apart from both the standard “female rappers” and her labelmates.

Juicy J — Ravenite Social Club I’m sorry, what? Juicy J… jazz album? SOLD. Look, if I have to explain what’s exciting about one of the forefathers of modern trap giving a go at a jazz rap accompanied by modern luminaries of the form like Robert Glasper, just close the tab and go watch TV or something, Philistine. Mozzy — Brash Dummies It sure is nice to see Sacramento’s number-one rapper back out on the streets and so motivated. Mozzy may have never made a bad project, and he certainly doesn’t stop here. Mozzy projects usually run in one of two directions: moody, introspective street hymns or block beating gangland anthems. Both are represented well here.

Tobe Nwigwe — Hood Hymns Tobe has quietly become one of rap’s more consistent voices. He knows what he’s about, he has a clear trajectory of improvement from project to project, and his unapologetic approach to sharing his uplifting messages makes this an easy addition here, even with an overwhelming focus on gospel here. The project still contains some of the strongest raps of the year courtesy of Jay Electronica and Foggieraw, but if Chance The Rapper’s Coloring Book got on your nerves, perhaps skip this one. Singles/Videos

Juelz Santana — “Boyz N Da Hood” Feat. Meek Mill, Jim Jones, & Rowdy Rebel It warms my millennial heart to see the former young upstart of Dipset in a solid enough space to releasing new music, all things considered. Jim Jones’ presence is encouraging, while Rowdy and Meek offer some generational balance, keeping things contemporary. Ray Vaughn — “87 Cutlass” Feat. The Game This new cut from the soundtrack from Peacock’s Bosco finds the two South LA natives trading war stories, with Game playing the grizzled mentor and Ray Vaughn soaking up game. Compton and Long Beach together… you know the formula.