Did Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s ‘Vultures 2’ Get Delayed Again?

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign have been teasing the release of the second installment of their three-part Vultures collaborative album for months, but this week, fans received promising news. On Wednesday (July 31), the Yeezy website had been stripped down to just a timer and two lines of text: “All orders fulfilled” and “Vultures 2 coming August 2nd.” However, as noted by the fan account NFR Podcast on Twitter (never calling it “X”), the second line has since been removed… which suggests that the release date has changed yet again, making August 2 the shortest lived of the announced dates so far.

Unfortunately for Kanye West fans, this has been the story of the Vultures rollout since late last year, when the album — then a singular collaborative project between the two artists — was pushed back with no explanation, potentially over a feature clearance for Nicki Minaj. The album was delayed again a month later, and again two weeks after that, and was finally turned into a three-part project in January of this year.

The first part was then delayed again, before finally releasing to impressive streaming numbers, lukewarm critical reception, and a slew of lawsuits. It was later taken down when it was revealed that it was released through its distributor without authorization after the distributor refused to work with Kanye over his antisemitic remarks (lest we forget that all this is Kanye’s own fault). He’s since struggled to find a distribution method, even going as far as hiring a team of developers to create an app that was later abandoned — without paying the developers, of course.