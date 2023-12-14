There’s been a flurry of activity surrounding Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign in recent days, as the pair are gearing up to release Vultures , a new collaborative album. As of now, the project is set to be released this week, on December 15. However, some believe the project might get delayed.

Did Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign’s ‘Vultures’ Album Get Delayed?

Some have noticed that Vultures used to have a page on Apple Music (previously viewable here), but now, it no longer does; The page currently comes up in Google search results, but leads to an error page when you click on the link. Some have interpreted this to mean that the album will be not released on schedule and pushed back.

Kanye West & Ty Dolla's 'Vultures' has been removed from Apple Music IT'S OVER pic.twitter.com/8DCgb0xrI5 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 14, 2023

That said, neither West nor Ty have publicly said anything about delaying the album. Furthermore, West fans know that he often makes last-minute changes to his albums (even continuing to tweak after the project has been released already), so the missing Apple Music listing could perhaps be a symptom of something related to that.

Whatever the case may be, West and Ty are planning a listening event for the album in Las Vegas tonight (December 14), and here’s how to watch that.