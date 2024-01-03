Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign‘s collaborative album Vultures may take a little longer to arrive. Originally announced last year, Vultures has seen numerous delays. Its most recent release date was slated for January 12, but it looks like listeners are going to have to wait a bit longer.

Yesterday, West’s frequent collaborator Malik Yusef shared a photo of Ty, featuring the singer recording vocals for the album, per HipHopDX.

A fan commented on the post, asking, “what song is he recording for?” Yusef replied, “all of em.”

The same fan asked if Ty is “redoing verses or making new ones?” Yusef answered: “both.”

Earlier that day, Forbes reported that “a representative for West explained that the album is not coming out on that date, and, for the moment, doesn’t have a release date.”

Yusef also weighed in on this, when a fan asked “Is that Forbes article legit?” The former GOOD Music rapper simply replied, “Naw.”

Though it’s not clear which parts of the article to which Malik was referring. At the time of writing, neither West nor Ty have issued a direct update on Vultures.

Ty Dolla Sign is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.