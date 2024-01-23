When will Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign release Vultures, their collaborative project? That’s hard to say with any level of certainty! It’s been delayed a number of times now, and at this point, it’s hard to trust any release date West offers. Still, we have a new one, as well as an apparent shift in the nature of the project.

On Instagram today (January 23), West shared a new trailer for the album. At the end of it comes the reveal that Vultures is now a three-part project, which is currently scheduled to have a staggered release. The first volume is set to drop on February 9, the second on March 8, and the third on April 5.

Of course, as aforementioned, a Kanye West release date should probably be taken with a grain of salt. While those dates in February, March, and April are certainly worth keeping an eye on, if nothing materializes on those days, it won’t be the world’s biggest shock.

This news follows recent reports that West recorded a 40-minute apology video for his recent incidents of antisemitism. The publication noted, “We’re told in no uncertain terms, Ye was ‘rambling’ and at times it was impossible to decode what he was saying.” The video is apparently expected to be shared before the release of Vultures.