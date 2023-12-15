There aren’t usually a ton of new music releases to look forward to in December, but one people have been getting excited about is Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures. That was expected to drop at midnight ET, but as this post is being written shortly before 9 a.m. ET, the project has not yet hit streaming services . So:

Why did Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s album Vultures get delayed?

So far, neither West nor Ty have publicly explained why Vultures isn’t out yet. One possible reason surfaced last night, though.

At 10:23 p.m. ET last night (December 14), 97 minutes before the album was apparently set for release at midnight, West tweeted a screenshot of a text he supposedly sent to Nicki Minaj. It said, “Hi it’s ye. May I call you about clearing new body on the new album.”

Minaj delivered her response during an Instagram Live broadcast that night. She explained, “Child, that train has left the station, OK? No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand new album. Now why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on, guys. You know?”

Nicki Minaj says she will NOT be clearing her verse to Kanye West’s “New Body” for his new album. – “That train has left the station.” pic.twitter.com/IN44WPmzZq — She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) December 15, 2023

So, the delay could be due to clearance issues like that. Also, West has a history of delaying albums and working on them until the last minute, so other factors could be at play as well.