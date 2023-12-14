What Is Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s Rumored ‘Vultures’ Tracklist?

Information and rumors about Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s forthcoming joint album, Vultures, are slowly leaking out. Ty Dolla Sign posted the tracklist last weekend, and Ye held a relatively lowkey listening party in Miami early Tuesday morning, December 12, as per Billboard.
Below is what you need to know.
What Is Kanye West And Ty Dolla Sign’s Rumored Vultures Tracklist?
Ty Dolla Sign already posted purported song titles on Instagram, but the Apple Music pre-save page for Vultures confirms the tracklist, as seen below. The features are based upon the livestream of Ye’s Vultures preview event (as captured by Complex).
1. “Everybody” Feat. Charlie Wilson, Lil Baby
2. “Back To Me” Feat. Freddie Gibbs, Offset, Quavo
3. “Fuk Sumn” Feat. Playboi Carti, Quavo
4. “Time Moving Slow”
5. “Beg Forgiveness” Feat. Charlie Brown
6. “So Good”
7. “Paid” Feat. Future
8. “Timbo Freestyle”
9. “Slide”
10. “New Body” Feat. Nicki Minaj
11. “Promotion”
12. “Vultures” Feat. Bump J, Lil Durk
13. “Lifestyle”
14. “Drunk” Feat. Bad Bunny, Kodak Black
15. “Worship”
16. “River” Feat. Young Thug
17. “Gun To My Head”
18. “Unlock”
When Does Vultures Come Out?
The UK’s Independent relayed that the album is due out this Friday, December 15, citing that West confirmed the date during his Miami rave. If and when Vultures is released, it will mark Ye’s first traditional album release since Donda in August 2021. (Although, I guess it is presumptuous to assume anything about Vultures will be traditionally executed.) He dropped Donda 2 in February 2022, but it was a clunky rollout, to say the least. The 16-song album was only available in its full form via his Stem Player platform.
Freddie Gibbs and Young Thug are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.