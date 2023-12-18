Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign were supposed to have the headlining music release of last week with Vultures. Perhaps unsurprisingly to anybody who knows about West’s history of not meeting deadlines, though, the album did not end up getting released on time and has yet to be unveiled. Now, it appears West and Ty have another new release date lined up.

The album’s page on Apple Music currently lists a release date of December 31. Furthermore, a West rep reportedly confirmed that release date, along with another “rave” listening event in Saudi Arabia.

Of course, it wouldn’t hurt to take an announced release date for a West project with a grain of salt, since deadlines have historically been more like suggestions than something he feels obligated to honor.

As for why the project was delayed, it could be a matter of it’s just not finished yet, or there are still some elements of it to work out. For example, shortly before its expected release last Friday (minutes before, in fact), West took to social media to reach out to Nicki Minaj, in an effort to get her to approve her verse on “New Body” for the album, a request she ultimately denied.