Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s joint album Vultures inches closer to release but in true Kanye West fashion, they’ll be once again playing the album at a live event (which they choose to somewhat inaccurately call a “rave”) after first previewing the album in Miami. This time, they’re headed to Las Vegas — which makes a certain kind of sense, when you consider that venues in traditional media centers like LA and New York probably wouldn’t want Kanye running around dressed as a Klansman or suddenly spouting antisemitic conspiracy theories during the show (things he is unfortunately prone to doing).

If you’re not in Vegas and you just really want to see what Ye and Ty have in store for their album (which is already drawing both controversy for uncleared samples and praise for verses from Nicki Minaj and Kanye’s daughter North West), it looks like they’ll be streaming this one, as well. A flyer which has emerged online gives a crytptic trickle of information that fans have interpreted as meaning 11pm — although the other inferences seem… wrong, in hindsight, since no listening event happened last night.

Vultures rave #2

12/13/2023

Las Vegas

920

11pm pic.twitter.com/pG2KENXI1j — Unreleased Ye (@unreleased_ye) December 13, 2023

Of course, it’s Kanye, so there could be any number of explanations, up to and including that there was never a listening party planned in the first place, he tried to throw something together at the last minute, and naturally, ran into the complication that venues have to be alerted, insurance and permits have to be secured, and all kinds of people have to get paid. Some folks now believe the listening event will be tonight instead. If it does go down, Yeezy.com appears to be the best bet for streaming it.