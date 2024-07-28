Of the acts, its first lady, Karrahbooo has become a fan favorite. But according to reports, the “Running Late” rapper is no longer a part of the collective. Continue below for more information.

All eyes are on Lil Yachty’s rising hip-hop collective, Concrete Boys . As individual acts, the members have begun to build out a fan base for themselves. But as a group, newer rap fans have started to cling to them following their joint singles.

Did Karrahbooo Leave Lil Yachty’s Group Concrete Boys?

Yesterday (July 27), Lil Yachty and Concrete Boys were set to perform at 2024 Broccoli City Fest. Once the collective took to the main stage, attendees quickly noticed Karrahbooo was missing. Her username was also seemingly removed from the collective’s official Instagram biography section. In the public’s eyes, Karrahbooo left Lil Yachty’s group Concrete Boys. But further research shows that it might not be as clear-cut as supporters would like to believe.

Karrahbooo has allegedly left Lil Yachty’s group the Concrete Boys. She has been removed from the IG bio and didn’t perform at their show yesterday. 👀 pic.twitter.com/gwXjT0AMn6 — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 28, 2024

Fans have begun combing through Karrahbooo and Lil Yachty’s latest posts online for clues regarding their status. Over on X (formerly Twitter), Karrahbooo shared a few vague things, including a video skit from TikToker Nurse John, that supporters believe backs up the rumor. In her stories, Karrahbooo posted a half dozen fans frantic questions about her whereabouts.

existing: 2/10 (would not recommend) — kbooo (@karrahbooo) July 27, 2024

However, over on her Instagram page, Karrahbooo hasn’t removed “Concrete” from her display name. She also still follows several Concrete affiliates Pellz and Wiz as well as member Dc2trill.

An official statement has not yet been released by Lil Yachty, Concrete Boys, or Karrahboo. Could this be a simple spat among the blooming family? It sure appears this way.