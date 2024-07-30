Grand opening. Grand closing. Lil Yachty is making it his mission to usher in the next generation of hip-hop talent. The “A Cold Sunday” rapper’s rising collective, Concrete Boys, have already undergone a shocking shake-up.

Following the group’s performance at Broccoli City Festival 2024, attendees noticed member Karrahbooo was nowhere to be found. This led to rumors of her abrupt departure from the Concrete Boys. Well, today (July 29), Lil Yachty official confirmed the split during an Instagram livestream.

“How do I wanna say this,” he said. “I’m going to say this sh*t one time, alright? We have split ways with Kar[rahbooo] as far as this Concrete sh*t.”

Although he did not disclose the reason for or circumstances surrounding the break, Lil Yachty did share a positive message for his now former collaborator.

“I don’t have nothing…nothing bad to say. Nothing negative to say about Kar[rahbooo]. I wish her the best in her career. Yeah. That’s that. You know? That’s pretty much it. I don’t have anything bad to say. Or anything good to say. We just split, and I wish the Kar[rahbooo] in her career.”

Watch Lil Yachty’s full video below.

Lil Yachty just confirmed Karrahbooo is no longer apart of Concrete Boys 😬 pic.twitter.com/BlVHlO7ci0 — STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) July 29, 2024

Karrahbooo has not yet issued an official response to the confirmation.