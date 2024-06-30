According to reports, Lady Gaga recently used her voice to get Diddy dropped from his New York law firm due to his ongoing sexual violence allegations. But that’s only partly true. Continue below for clarity.

The “ Poker Face ” singer has spoken out in support of transgender rights , same-sex marriage, and more. Mother Monster also has slammed thing such as online bullying .

As one of the world’s most recognizable pop stars, Lady Gaga has built a grand stage for championing causes close to her.

Did Lady Gaga Force Diddy’s Law Firm To Drop Him?

Diddy (real name Sean Combs) is facing a mountain of legal issues. The former Revolt TV mogul has been named in several lawsuits that allege sexual assault, abuse, battery, and more, included in that pile are fillings from Cassie and Lil Rod. So, was Combs dropped as a client by a law firm he retained? According to Page Six, the answer is yes.

A spokesperson from Grubman, Shire, Meiselas & Sacks, exclusively confirmed that the New York firm no longer represent Combs. However, they denied Lady Gaga was involved in the decision to cut ties with Combs.

“The decision to part ways with Mr. Combs was proactively made by the partners in the firm a number of months ago, as they felt it was the right thing to do,” said the rep. “The report that the decision was the result of client pressure just isn’t true.”

Where did the rumor come from? On June 27, News Nation Now claimed to have received inside information regarding the matter.

“Lady Gaga said she was leaving (the firm) if they didn’t drop Diddy,” a source told the platform. “And she’s too big to lose.”

But this off the record exchange has since been refuted by someone close to Lady Gaga. “That convo never happened,” the contact told Page Six.