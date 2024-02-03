Ice Spice is booked and busy.

Next week, the “In Ha Mood” rapper will grace our television screen during the Super Bowl, thanks to her cameo in Starry’s new commercial. But this week is all about the 2024 Grammys. From industry dinners to performance showcases leading up to the official ceremony, Ice Spice has her plate full. Still, she found time to clear up a few rumors circulating online.

During a Twitter Space with supporters, Ice Spice confirmed that her latest single, “Think U The Sh*t (Fart),” supposedly of her forthcoming debut album, Y2K, is indeed a diss directed at her foe and Uproxx cover star Latto. “The thing for me is, why am I seeing that I’m in the back [on the television screen] of your weak ass snippet,” she said. “So, I was like, ‘Wait, is that me?’ So, I’m like, ‘Since we’re talking about me, let’s talk about me. And I dropped [‘Think U The Sh*t (Fart)’].”

Ice Spice confirms "Think U The S**t (Fart)" was aimed at someone who put out a "weak-a*s" snippet and had Ice in the background. pic.twitter.com/3hrt94fPSS — XXL Magazine (@XXL) February 3, 2024

The video in question was of Latto teasing an unreleased track. As she raps: “Every time y’all put me with them hoes, it’s gon’ be big drama / Twenty black Suburbans, we pull up like Sunday Service / I just want a one on one, don’t know why she so nervous,” Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice’s visual for “Barbie World” plays in the background.

The two rappers’ ongoing feud has fanbases online digging for subliminal digs at one another. The musicians haven’t held back from taking jabs at each on wax. Folks believe Latto’s recent verse on “Fine As Can Be” was her latest dig at Ice Spice.