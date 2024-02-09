Latto is back with a vengeance. Tonight (February 8), the ATL rapper has shared “Sunday Service,” her scorching new track, on which, she does not hold back.

“Sunday Service” features a confident Latto, making it known she’s not the one to mess with. Over the years, she’s dealt with rumors and industry beef, and tonight, she unleashed the beast. On the song, Latto is more confident than ever, knowing she doesn’t have time for any trifling man. She also isn’t fazed by any rumored beef, and even invites a hater to put it all on the floor with her.

“Every time y’all book me with them hoes, it’s gon’ be big drama / Twenty black Suburbans, we pull up like Sunday Service / I just want a one-on-one, don’t know why she so nervous,” Latto raps.

Though Latto doesn’t address any other rappers by name (except for Lil Nas X, whom, for reasons, is the only man who would turn Latto down), the song is rumored to be a diss targeted to fellow rapper Ice Spice. In recent weeks, she was spotted filming a video for the song in The Bronx — Ice’s old neighborhood.

You can see the video for “Sunday Service” above.