Latto Apparently Taunted Ice Spice By Shooting A Music Video Near The Bronx Rapper’s Old Neighborhood

Amid her apparent beef with Ice Spice, former Uproxx cover star Latto is reportedly taunting the Bronx-raised rapper by shooting a new music video in the Bronx.

Fans on social media posted videos of the Georgia rapper arriving for the shoot in a caravan of blacked-out SUVs on Saturday (February 3). Meanwhile, other fans noted that the neighborhood in which she was apparently shooting the video is on the far side of the Bronx from Ice’s old ‘hood, and that Ice herself is currently in Los Angeles for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Latto, meanwhile, was in New York for a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live alongside J-Lo, who performed her Latto-featuring single “Can’t Get Enough.”

latto saw ice spice dissing and not even 24 hours later latto goes to the bitch hood and start’s shooting a video for her disstrack😭😭 they will never make me hate you latto💕 pic.twitter.com/LL8EjNP1rP — tonio (@itstonioib) February 3, 2024

Her appearance drew attention from fans after Ice Spice admitted that lines on her own new single “Think U The Sh*t (Fart),” were indeed directed at Latto after she believed Latto included a stand-in for her in one of her own videos. In the snippet Latto posted, she raps, “Every time y’all put me with them hoes, it’s gon’ be big drama / Twenty black Suburbans, we pull up like Sunday Service / I just want a one on one, don’t know why she so nervous.”

Ice Spice is nominated for Best Rap Song for “Barbie World” alongside Nicki Minaj, as well Best New Artist and Nominated for Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Karma” with Taylor Swift.