LeBron James’ Story About Listening To The Migos ‘In 2010’ Doesn’t Make Sense, Given That Their First Mixtape Dropped In 2011

In the wake of the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, the tributes have poured in from all corners of the entertainment industry. However, one has made fans skeptical about the honesty of the speaker after one glaring detail in his anecdote about Migos and Takeoff turned out to be way off-base.

LeBron James, who is well-known for his music curation, was asked about Takeoff’s death after an LA Lakers game Sunday afternoon. His response, in which he recounted listening to Migos in the Miami Heat locker room in 2010, went viral on Twitter when fans realized that he couldn’t possibly have been listening to them then, because their first mixtape didn’t come out until 2011.

And while this could easily be attributed to a memory misfire — LeBron is almost 40, by the way — fans on Twitter apparently thought it was much funnier if they just assumed he was lying. Unfortunately, ‘Bron’s earned kind of a reputation for fibbing, telling reporters that he’s watched The Godfather trilogy six times or pretending to read books it seems very obvious he hasn’t.

LeBron wasn’t the only big star accused of telling fish tales this week. Fans also cried foul on The Game when he paid homage to the late Aaron Carter.

