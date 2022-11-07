In the wake of the death of Migos rapper Takeoff, the tributes have poured in from all corners of the entertainment industry. However, one has made fans skeptical about the honesty of the speaker after one glaring detail in his anecdote about Migos and Takeoff turned out to be way off-base.

LeBron James, who is well-known for his music curation, was asked about Takeoff’s death after an LA Lakers game Sunday afternoon. His response, in which he recounted listening to Migos in the Miami Heat locker room in 2010, went viral on Twitter when fans realized that he couldn’t possibly have been listening to them then, because their first mixtape didn’t come out until 2011.

And while this could easily be attributed to a memory misfire — LeBron is almost 40, by the way — fans on Twitter apparently thought it was much funnier if they just assumed he was lying. Unfortunately, ‘Bron’s earned kind of a reputation for fibbing, telling reporters that he’s watched The Godfather trilogy six times or pretending to read books it seems very obvious he hasn’t.

Here was LeBron to ⁦@swishcultures_⁩ on Takeoff. LeBron’s gameday suit was a tribute to the late artist pic.twitter.com/qzYpg86p5H — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) November 7, 2022

A thread of LeBron James lying for literally no reason pic.twitter.com/MFU4mJO6U3 — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) November 7, 2022

LeBron explaining on The Shop how he met MLK in 1964 pic.twitter.com/ziE0DeZvFy — Master (@MasterTes) November 7, 2022

LeBron James lying about innocuous stuff is the funniest thing to me because there's absolutely no reason for it. He doesn't need to curry favor with people anymore, he doesn't need to boost his profile. This man tells tall tales for the love of the game, he's like Hulk Hogan — local bIogger (@fergoe) November 7, 2022

LeBron James is a generational liar. I get it. He’s had a mic in his face since he was 16 and feels the need to give a good quote. So he says what you wanna hear. But can we at least keep track of them on his basketball reference? I’d like to revisit some highlights — myles brown (@mdotbrown) November 7, 2022

