Beyoncé Asked Megan Thee Stallion To Rework Her ‘Savage Remix’ Verse, As Meg Hilariously Explained

Megan Thee Stallion is having a hard-earned moment, but for the rest of her life, it will be hard to top the full-circle moment of collaborating with her fellow Houstonian Beyoncé on 2020’s “Savage Remix,” a Grammy-winning track that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Meg reflected on that milestone and her other “Hottest Career Moments,” an extension of her reign as the cover star of Elle‘s May issue:

“Beyoncé probably so tired of me saying her name,” Megan Thee Stallion said, giggling, about 70 seconds into the video. “We were in quarantine at this time. Beyoncé did the [‘Savage Remix’]. I didn’t believe she was actually gonna do it, but she did it, and my mind was blown. I called my granny. Me and my manager was in my living room, going crazy.”

She continued, “Beyoncé was like, ‘Could you please make your verse a little bit cleaner?’ I went in my living room, and I recorded it right then. Like, Beyoncé didn’t have to tell me twice! I sent that verse right back. But it was amazing. Everybody knows that I am obsessed with Beyoncé, so when I got the collab — like, being from Houston with her — I was just appreciative. When I saw people dancing to the song, vibing to it, loving it, how many famous people was dancing to the song, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, y’all know me.'”

Watch the full “Hottest Career Moments” video above, and check out outtakes from Meg’s Elle cover story below.

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

