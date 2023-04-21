Megan Thee Stallion is having a hard-earned moment, but for the rest of her life, it will be hard to top the full-circle moment of collaborating with her fellow Houstonian Beyoncé on 2020’s “Savage Remix,” a Grammy-winning track that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Meg reflected on that milestone and her other “Hottest Career Moments,” an extension of her reign as the cover star of Elle‘s May issue:

.@theestallion faced vitriol from gossip blogs, strangers, and peers after coming forward about her shooting by #ToryLanez in 2020. For the first and only time since her assailant’s guilty verdict, she discusses moving past what happened in our May issue: https://t.co/p1dbcS5evF pic.twitter.com/anKnG4pJOR — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) April 18, 2023

“Beyoncé probably so tired of me saying her name,” Megan Thee Stallion said, giggling, about 70 seconds into the video. “We were in quarantine at this time. Beyoncé did the [‘Savage Remix’]. I didn’t believe she was actually gonna do it, but she did it, and my mind was blown. I called my granny. Me and my manager was in my living room, going crazy.”

She continued, “Beyoncé was like, ‘Could you please make your verse a little bit cleaner?’ I went in my living room, and I recorded it right then. Like, Beyoncé didn’t have to tell me twice! I sent that verse right back. But it was amazing. Everybody knows that I am obsessed with Beyoncé, so when I got the collab — like, being from Houston with her — I was just appreciative. When I saw people dancing to the song, vibing to it, loving it, how many famous people was dancing to the song, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, y’all know me.'”

Watch the full “Hottest Career Moments” video above, and check out outtakes from Meg’s Elle cover story below.

“Many thought I was inexplicably healed because I was still smiling through the pain, still posting on social media, still performing, still dancing, and still releasing music. The truth is that I started falling into a depression. I didn’t feel like making music.” pic.twitter.com/xKTuwOGrKG — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) April 18, 2023

"I understand the public intrigue, but for the sake of my mental health, I don’t plan to keep reliving the most traumatic experience of my life over and over again. I’m choosing to change the narrative because I’m more than just my trauma." Read more: https://t.co/l5uiIvSmPr — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) April 18, 2023

