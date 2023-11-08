Did Nicki Minaj & Remy Ma End Their Beef?

Before Cardi B, Latto, and Megan Thee Stallion were Nicki Minaj’s nemeses, there was Remy Ma (and Lil Kim, but that’s another story). Toward the middle of the last decade, after Remy Ma had been released from prison to find that her reign had been shorter than leprechauns — in part because of Nicki’s dominance — the two rappers engaged in a year-long tussle that saw them release actual diss tracks like “Shether” and “No Frauds” (a bygone era, truly).

Nicki appears to have put their feud on the backburner in favor of funneling her energy into rivalries with more contemporary hitmakers like those mentioned above — and, it has to be admitted, actually supporting newer girls like Doja Cat and Ice Spice. The last we heard of it was last year when Remy appeared on Drink Champs and insinuated they’d agreed to stop talking about each other. While Nicki denied that any conversation to that effect ever took place, a more recent, cryptic Instagram post has her fans thinking that she’s settled the old beef.

“Look over your shoulder / I’m in da rover, it’s over, b*tch,” she wrote. The post appears to be a quote from Remy Ma’s verse on Big Pun’s song “Ms. Martin,” which fans have interpreted as a hint that Remy will appear on Nicki’s upcoming album Pink Friday 2. “Nicki did say she might be forgiving one of the duds on TikTok live a while ago,” one fan wrote in the comments of a post reporting on the coincidence.

While it’s not an outright confirmation from Minaj, it would be nice to see a reconciliation among the women of hip-hop — especially one that brings us a step closer to getting that long-rumored Cardi/Nicki collab. While that might not be some fans’ cup of tea (seriously, just watch boxing if you want to see a fight), as Cardi once said, “Beef is bad for business,” and we here at Uproxx just want to see everybody win because we are not haters.