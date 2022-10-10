With the release of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 right around the corner, Activision released a new ad over the weekend to get audiences hyped up. The “Squad Up” ad features Lil Baby, who calls out a march (“left, left, left-right-left”) as a menacing-looking crew tears up an airstrip with a fleet of ATVs, motorcycles, and jeeps.

Country star Kane Brown keeps the chant going in a packed honky-tonk bar, with Nicki Minaj taking it up in front of a helicopter with an all-girl crew. Even Pete Davidson shows up, playing up his charming slacker image (which fits in nicely with the perception of the actual gamer set which will likely form most of MW2‘s audience upon launch).

There’s just one face missing: That of Cardi B, who recently admitted to turning down millions from Activision for a Call Of Duty campaign as her court dates kept her too busy to make the commitment.

Naturally, fans have turned the coincidence into yet another battleground between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, speculating whether Nicki was Cardi’s replacement. At this point, I’d pay good money to watch a Twitch PPV in which the two rap queens take their teams to war in Call Of Duty to settle the beef with some form of literal competition just so one can be the winner and they can all get over it Tell Megan Thee Stallion to set it up.

Like Lil Kim said to Nicki Minaj “ Check your posters & videos you’ll always be number 2 “ Funny how the 40 years old lunch lady went after Call of duty after Cardi B announced it. pic.twitter.com/09GiyIxUqS — Jennifer damilo (@BardiStallions) October 9, 2022

Lil Baby didn’t want Cardi b in the #CallofDuty trailer with him! 😂🤣 — @TheFemaleRapGame on IG (@FemaleRapGame) October 9, 2022

Call of duty’s mind set: Nicki Minaj: Royalty Cardi b: hood rat plate pic.twitter.com/yoFXW9VijY — ʙᴀʀʙɪᴇ ღ (@pinkfridayq) October 9, 2022

🚨 Despite rumors the Call of Duty deal Cardi B mentioned wasn’t the deal Nicki Minaj got. The rapper Nicki Minaj filmed this trailer 2 weeks before Cardi B’s tweet. pic.twitter.com/okM4cNwpZW — Cardi’s Ender Crave (@cardiendercrave) October 9, 2022

Watch the trailer for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, out on 10/28, above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.