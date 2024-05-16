In late March, Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami residences were raided by Homeland Security in connection with a federal sex trafficking investigation, which was the latest in a long string of troubling allegations and lawsuits involving Diddy.

Around the same time, Rolling Stone reported that 25-year-old Brendan Paul, described as Diddy’s drug “mule,” had been arrested in Miami and charged with cocaine and marijuana possession. Paul had been named in a bombshell lawsuit filed by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones alleging Paul acquired and distributed drugs and guns in association with Diddy.

On Thursday, May 16, TMZ reported that Paul accepted a plea deal and will avoid any jail time.

“Brendan accepted the prosecutor’s offer to permit his entry into the diversion program which, after completion, the case against him will be dismissed in its entirety,” Brian Bieber, Paul’s attorney, told TMZ.

Additionally, an unnamed representative for the Miami-Dade State Attorney confirmed to TMZ that Paul “has enrolled in a drug diversion program, which should last about six months,” and Paul will not have to serve in jail or probation if he “completes the course without issue.”

This stretch of relentless headlines surrounding Diddy began last November when Cassie filed a lengthy lawsuit alleging physical and mental abuse and rape. Diddy immediately settled with Cassie but maintained his innocence.