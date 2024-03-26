Things just seem to be getting even wilder in the Sean “Diddy” Combs news over the past 24 hours. According to a new article from Rolling Stone, a 25-year-old man named Brendan Paul was arrested yesterday (March 25), as he is accused in a lawsuit of being Diddy’s drug “mule.” Paul was reportedly arrested for cocaine and marijuana possession while at the Opa-Locka Airport.

Paul was arrested, as he was accused in a lawsuit from producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones of “acquir[ing] and distribut[ing] Mr. Combs drugs and guns.” Police on the scene reportedly found “the contraband inside his personal travel bags.” He is now claimed to be held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for a $2,500 bond on two charges.

The article points out that the officers of the Miami-Dade Police Department were working with Homeland Security, the latter of which also raided Diddy’s properties in Miami and Los Angeles as part of an ongoing federal sex trafficking investigation.

Shortly after Diddy’s homes were raided, he was spotted in Florida — as he was also stuck at the airport and seemingly not permitted to go on his plane to the Caribbean. Homeland Security reportedly seized his phones. However, Miami’s police department told the outlet that Diddy was not arrested, and they have no record of such.

The news against Diddy first kicked off back in November, after Cassie filed a lawsuit accusing him of abuse and assault — leading several other women to do the same.