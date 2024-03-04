The Producer Suing Diddy For Sexual Harassment Accused Him Of A Shooting At An LA Recording Studio

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has been battling with multiple sexual assault and harassment lawsuits over the past several months, is now also being accused of a shooting at an LA recording studio in one of the complaints. According to NBC News, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who filed the most recent suit alleging harassment by Combs, including the accusations regarding an incident he claims took place at a producers’ camp at Chalice Recording Studio in Los Angeles in September 2022.

Jones claims that while attending the camp, he heard an altercation in a bathroom, then gunshots. Afterward, he says Combs and his son Justin exited, while Justin’s friend “G” was left lying on the floor bleeding from his leg. He says he helped G to an ambulance waiting outside, while Diddy told him to tell the police that G was shot in a drive-by outside the studio. The Los Angeles Fire Department and Chalice Studio wer easked for comment by NBC but did not respond. Jones’ complaint was amended today with new information from the LAPD and Combs’ attorneys.

While the complaint says Diddy and Justin were at the studio and that the LAPD saw the blood-stained bathroom, the official police report says that the shooting occurred on the street blocks away and G went to the studio after being shot. They say the victim told them he was approached by two men on the street while standing next to his vehicle who tried to rob him, then shot him in the course of a struggle. Police arrested three people two months later, crediting them with the shooting.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s attorney maintains that he was not even at Chalice the night of the shooting. Meanwhile, Jones said in the amended complaint that Combs had contracted a private investigator to dig up dirt on Jones to discredit his claims.

Other lawsuits against Diddy include the November 2023 lawsuit from his ex-girlriend Cassie Ventura, which was settled 24 hours later. After that, two more women came forward, then a third anonymous woman filed a separate lawsuit claiming Combs and two others gang raped her when she was 17. The judge in the latter complaint ruled that the woman could not maintain her anonymity should the case continue.